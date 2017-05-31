Unfazed Murray clears Kuznetsov hurdle in Paris

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Top seed Andy Murray cleared a potentially tricky first round hurdle at the French Open on Tuesday, downing in-form Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-0.

After a regulation first set that he won in 45 minutes, the world number one lost his bearings midway through the second, dropping four games in a row to allow his 73rd-ranked opponent to square the match.

The Scot then moved through the gears and breezed the third and fourth sets with the loss of just two games.

