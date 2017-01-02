Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Uninspired Leicester held by Middlesbrough

Troubled champions Leicester City were held to a turgid 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday to edge further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

  • Posted 02 Jan 2017 23:05
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel applauds fans after the game Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Leicester City's Ahmed Musa in action with Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Middlesbrough's Brad Guzan as Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa lies injured Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Leicester City's Robert Huth Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Middlesbrough's Brad Guzan makes a save Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri Reuters / Scott Heppell Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez in action with Leicester City's Daniel Amartey (R) and Nampalys Mendy Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic
Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Leicester City - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 2/1/17 Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez in action with Leicester City's Ahmed Musa Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough Livepic
prev
next

REUTERS: Troubled champions Leicester City were held to a turgid 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on Monday to edge further clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Leonardo Ulloa missed the visitors' best chance when he headed a Christian Fuchs corner straight at Brad Guzan in the 69th minute, although the Foxes were largely toothless without strikers Islam Slimani and Jamie Vardy, who was serving the final match of his three-game suspension.

Middlesbrough, now 16th on 19 points, threatened through Adama Traore, the game's outstanding individual, but he struggled to find an end product to accompany his scintillating work out wide. Boro's Gaston Ramirez fired an 83rd-minute effort into the side netting.

Leicester kept consecutive clean sheets for the first time since April but the champions, who moved seven points clear of the drop zone ahead of the matches later on Monday, are still awaiting their first away win of the season.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters