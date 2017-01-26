United don't envy rivals' 'wonderful life', says Mourinho

REUTERS: Manchester United do not envy the "wonderful life" their rivals have due to a lighter fixture schedule and will embrace their packed match calendar, manager Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday.

With United involved in four competitions, including the Europa League, they could play up to 32 more matches, excluding replays, this season.

"I have a board with all the matches and possible matches on my office wall and when I look at it, the image is quite complicated," Mourinho, sporting a new cropped haircut, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We know there are teams with a wonderful life - a wonderful life we don't want, but a wonderful life... They come for that match completely fresh with their ideas completely clear. That is a big difference to be honest."

United head into Thursday's League Cup semi-final second leg against Hull City with a 2-0 lead and should Mourinho's charges reach the final, their Premier League game at rivals Manchester City on Feb. 26 will have to be rescheduled.

Mourinho had previously questioned the fairness of the league's fixture schedule, with United having played a tighter festive programme than leaders Chelsea this season.

"I know it's going to be hard if we go step by step. We have Europa League, which is a non-stop competition. If we progress it's going to be really difficult but let's see," he added.

"It's nice to win the competition but I don't think it's crucial to doing well after that."

Asked if his new haircut was a sign he meant business, the Portuguese joked: "No, the haircut is a privilege because I'm the kind of guy who can do it and in a one month I have a new (head of hair)? It's just a privilege. Some of you can't do it!"

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)