United's Lukaku fined for Beverly Hills noise complaints

REUTERS: Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has agreed to pay US$450 for a July incident where police were called to the home where he was staying after the Belgian failed to heed repeated noise warnings, a Los Angeles Superior Court clerk said on Tuesday.

As part of Lukaku's agreement to make the payment to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the charges against him will be reduced and he will not face any jail time over the incident.

The 24-year-old Belgium striker did not to appear at Tuesday's court hearing and is also not required to show up at court to deliver the payment, which is due by Dec. 18.

The arrest was made on July 2 at about 8 p.m. local time after police responded to noise complaints at the Beverly Hills home that Lukaku, who at the time was negotiating a deal to join United from Premier League rivals Everton, was staying in.

At the time of the incident, Lukaku received a misdemeanour citation for "excessive noise" after officers responded to five other noise complaints from the same location, which had resulted in verbal warnings.

Lukaku was given the citation at the scene and was not physically arrested, the police said.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Ferris)