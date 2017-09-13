United striker Rashford maintains run of debut goals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford maintained his uncanny knack of scoring on competition debuts when he came off the bench to poach their third goal in a 3-0 Champions League Group A victory over Basel at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old struck in the 84th minute - seven minutes after coming on for his first taste of the Champions League.

Rashford scored two goals on his United debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League in 2015 and a few days later marked his first Premier League action with two goals in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Last year he scored in his first League Cup match against Northampton Town and followed that by scoring in a friendly against Australia on his full England debut.

Rashford scored his first competitive goal for England last week against Slovakia in a World Cup qualifier.

