United subs Rashford, Fellaini sink Leicester

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini were on target as Manchester United maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

REUTERS: Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini were on target as Manchester United maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Rashford had been left out of the side for Frenchman Anthony Martial but he came off the bench and met a Henrikh Mkhitaryan corner with a side-footed finish in the 70th minute to set up United's third win out of three.

It had threatened to be a frustrating afternoon for United, who dominated throughout but found clear-cut chances hard to come by. They also failed to convert a penalty when Romelu Lukaku's 52nd minute spot-kick was superbly saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

The win was secured eight minutes from time when another substitute, Jesse Lingard, played the ball into the area and Fellaini flicked it past Schmeichel.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)