United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League last four

NYON, Switzerland: Manchester United's quest for a first Europa League title will continue with a semi-final clash against Celta Vigo after the draw was made on Friday.

Ajax Amsterdam will take on Olympique Lyonnais in the other semi-final, with Ajax and Celta playing the first legs at home on May 4.

The return fixtures will be played on May 11 and the final in Stockholm on May 24.

United and Celta have never met. Lyon and Ajax have faced off four times in the Champions League group stage, with the Dutch side winning twice and the clubs drawing twice.

