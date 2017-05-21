Universidad crowned champions after final-day victory

SANTIAGO: Universidad de Chile beat San Luis Quillota 1-0 at home on Saturday to win their 18th Chilean league title.

A first-half goal from Felipe Mora earned them the three points needed to win the title. They finished one point ahead of rivals Colo-Colo after the final game of the Clausura tournament.

Mora's goal was his 13th of the season, earning him the top goalscorer prize.

The triumph was Universidad's first league title since they won the Apertura in 2014.

Like many Latin American countries, the Chilean league is divided into two, with the Apertura decided in the months before Christmas and the Clausura played in the months after.

