Unsponsored Brit has Tsonga in his sights at Australian Open

Melbourne - Surprise package Dan Evans watched Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's matches growing up, and he now presents him with a very awkward challenge in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Evans stormed into the last 16 with a feisty, straight-sets win over Bernard Tomic Friday, after upsetting former US Open champion Marin Cilic in the previous round.

Now the unsponsored Brit, who is making a name for himself despite going unrecognised by cricket star Kevin Pietersen in Melbourne, is preparing for his first-ever meeting with the former Australian Open finalist.

The one-time bad boy, 26, has already achieved his best Grand Slam showing after reaching the third round of both the 2013 and 2016 US Opens and last year's Wimbledon.

Since plunging to 772 in the world rankings in May 2015 while enjoying nights out with his friends, Evans has been putting in the hard work to ensure he makes the most of his talent.

Tsonga, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2008 Melbourne final, stands in the way of Evans of going further in the men's draw at the Australian Open.

"It's going to be another step up. He's obviously someone I watched growing up," Evans said. "I watched so many of his matches in the semis and quarters of Grand Slams.

"It's going to be a little different to be playing against him. We'll see what it's like."

Tsonga, the 12th seed, is well aware that Evans could be a handful.

"He's very talented player, he can do everything," Tsonga said. "He can play short points or rallies. He's got a one-handed backhand which isn't easy to control."

- 'Complete idiots' -

Evans showed plenty of composure and heart to overcome the 27th Australian seed Tomic and some of his vociferous fans in an eventful night match on Hisense Arena.

The 51st-ranked Evans was annoyed by the behaviour of a few in the Tomic player's box and some deliberate coughing by one fan as he served.

"I just don't think they conducted themselves that well. Some of his team acted like complete idiots in the box, screaming at me when I was getting my towel," Evans said.

Evans, who is playing in shirts he bought for Aus$20 ($15) in a Melbourne shop after Nike opted not to renew his contract, was fined $2,500 for an audible obscenity while playing Tomic.

"It was a goal to make the fourth round of a Slam this year. It's satisfying. But I'm not looking back yet. We've got another match on Sunday," he said.

"We'll see what happens then. After the tournament, look back. Whatever happens, it's been a great tournament. But there's still some tennis to be played."

Britain's rejuvenated tennis star also revealed his "rage" at getting turned down for a selfie with cricketer Pietersen in a Melbourne casino.

"He didn't want me to have my picture with him," he said.

"That was it. I think he was worse for wear. That was his excuse when he replied (via Twitter).

"Quite funny, isn't it, how things work out. He was my favourite cricketer until that point, genuinely was.

"But there was some serious rage for about 20 minutes after that happened. Yeah, it was a bad moment that was. It was so embarrassing, as well."