Uruguay's Cavani to miss Italy friendly with hamstring injury

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly against Italy after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday's match against Ireland, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) has said.

Cavani, who has scored 38 goals in 90 appearances for Uruguay, was substituted in the 10th minute during his nation's 3-1 loss in Dublin.

"He (Cavani) underwent a scan and it was decided he would not play in the friendly against Italy because of a hamstring strain," the AUF said on their website. (www.auf.org.uy)

The 30-year-old scored 49 goals in 50 games to help French side Paris St Germain secure a second-placed league finish last season.

Fellow striker Luis Suarez had also been ruled out of Uruguay's friendlies after sustaining a hamstring injury while training with his club Barcelona last month.

