US college move excites Quah

SINGAPORE: On the eve of his departure for the United States, national swimmer Quah Zheng Wen admitted to being nervous, and wanting to go home to pack.

In a 30-minute meeting with the media on Wednesday (Jan 11), the 20-year-old spoke of his desire to fully meet his potential and said heading out to the University of California at Berkeley, could help him realise his dream of stepping on the Olympic podium in 2020.

Most of all, it would mean stepping out of his comfort zone for three-and-a-half years of immersion in quite possibly the best hothouse swimming could offer – the American National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) system.

Regarded as one of Singapore’s brightest swimming prospects, Quah crested personal heights in reaching the semi-finals of both the 100m and 200m butterfly events at the Rio Olympics last August. And he still regrets not making the final of the 200m fly, which he thought was well within his reach.

“I know I could’ve been in the final for sure in the 200m fly,” he said. “I was slower at night (for the final) than I was in the morning (for the semi-finals), and I wasn’t trying too hard in the morning.

“My biggest takeaway (from Rio) is to not let nerves get to you, and to be brave and not be so scared to take that leap. I think it ties back pretty strongly to my decision to go to the US as well.”

Enrolling in UC Berkeley, where he will start his first semester next week studying biology and chemistry, Quah will join the swim team there headed by David Durden, who was assistant coach for the US Olympic swim team last year.

An extension to his deferment to National Service, announced last September, has made possible his move to the United States, although he still called it a “tough decision”, especially as he had been accepted by the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

“I had to talk to my parents about funding as well, as staying in Singapore would definitely have been much cheaper for them,” said Quah, who added his decision to head State-side also received support from NUS.

“If I hadn’t got the deferment from NS, I would’ve stayed,” said Quah who still wants to pursue a career in the medical field.

“College is a good opportunity to just get out there and explore. But I’m still definitely passionate about medicine and I’ll definitely look at it in the future.”



NCAA ELIGIBILITY



Quah’s immediate concern, however, is whether he will secure eligibility to be part of the NCAA system. Having trained full-time since completing his International Baccalaureate in 2014, Quah’s participation in certain meets, including the FINA World Cup, has cast doubt on his status.



The NCAA has stringent rules regarding the amateur status of its competitors, and Quah’s status is still being clarified.



Nevertheless, Quah is hopeful that he will be cleared soon to participate in the NCAA competitions where Singapore team-mate and Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling has been a star for the University of Texas (Austin) for the past two seasons.



“I’ve been hearing a lot of things about the competition – just the energy at the meets and the level of competitiveness,” he said. “I’m looking forward to competing at a high level, with a bunch of fast guys, and I think it will be a really amazing experience.”

And Quah thinks training at UC Berkeley - the alma mater of Olympic legend Matt Biondi, and recent stars Nathan Adrian, Ryan Murphy and Anthony Ervin - will be what he needs to step up another level.



“It will put me in pretty good stead just training with these guys,” he said. “When you do as these guys do – you train with them, you eat and sleep with them – good habits rub off, I probably be picking up things in and out of the pool that will help me towards the ultimate goal.



“One of the huge benefits of college swimming is the amount of racing they do at a tired state, and being able to just get up and race as and when is a huge skill to have. It will definitely help on a bigger stage in the end.



“I’m pretty excited just to see where I’m going to be at after just a couple of months with them.”



Lee Kok Choy, president of the Singapore Swimming Association, lauded Quah’s decision to head to the United States, saying: "At such a young age, Zheng Wen has already achieved so much in his sporting career. We are immensely proud of him.



“The swimming fraternity wishes him the very best in this stage of his sporting journey. We are supportive of his decision and will work closely with him in his quest to achieve his dreams and make Singapore proud."



Quah said his goals this year include making the finals of his events at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in July, before a return to this region to compete in the SEA Games in Malaysia the following month.



“I still want to continue to be here for Singapore and fly the flag high,” he said.