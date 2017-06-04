US come from behind to draw with Venezuela in friendly

REUTERS: United States striker Christian Pulisic grabbed a second-half goal to rescue a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in a friendly in Utah on Saturday.

The Borussia Dortmund forward scored in the 61st minute to cancel out Jose Manuel Velazquez's 29th minute opener.

The match was a warm-up for the United States' World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago on June 8 and Mexico three days later.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)