Usain Bolt: On football, partying and being the best

KUALA LUMPUR: What do you do when you're bored and at the top of your game? For the world's fastest man, it's giving up the sport that made you a living legend - and finding a new passion.

"This was my aim, to win three Olympics - now that I've done it, I've accomplished my ultimate goal so now I don't have the motivation," says Usain Bolt. "I have to find something else that is fresh and new that I really want."

For the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, this is why there's nothing we can do to keep him from retiring from track and field this year and back at the 2020 Olympics.



"There's nothing, no, it's too far ... if it was in the next two years, maybe," says Bolt.

Besides, Bolt's found something he really wants to try next - football.

"I'm going to get a trial run with (German team) Borussia Dortmund," he tells Channel NewsAsia and selected Malaysian media in Kuala Lumpur.

"I got invited to spend a couple of days and train with them so then I think we'll decide if I'm at the level or if I want to take it on from then. Personally, I want to do it but we'll see how it goes when I go."

A huge Manchester United fan himself, the 30-year-old was in Malaysia for the Global Transformation Forum - where he spoke about his path to becoming the greatest sprinter the world has ever seen.

If Bolt ends up on a football pitch, the plan is to be nothing less than the best either.

"If I go into football, I'll probably say I want to score 20 goals this season, depends on what I'm playing ...," he explains. "I just set goals and I work, because I know what it takes to get to the top."

THERE WON'T BE ANYBODY LIKE ME

Bolt got to the top and made history with his "triple-triple", winning the 100 metres, the 200 metres and the 4x100 metres relay in Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio in 2016.

But in January, the shine of his achievements was tarnished. One of his gold medals was taken away - eight years after he won it - when teammate Nesta Carter was disqualified from the 4x100 metres relay in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

A reanalysis of Carter's blood and urine samples came back positive for methylhexaneamine - a banned substance.

"We came through the ranks in high school together so I knew him very well ... so I was disappointed in him," Bolt said.

He has not seen Carter since - but Bolt has said he holds no grudges.

Eight gold medals or nine, the man dubbed "Lightning Bolt" knows how good he is.

When Channel NewsAsia asked if there will ever be another Usain Bolt, he replied: "There won't be anybody like me for sure."

His confidence is often mistaken for cockiness, he said. But Bolt has faith in himself because he trains hard.

Still, the sprinter from a rural neighbourhood in Jamaica is determined to stay grounded - even as he earns an estimated US$33 million a year from appearances, prize money and sponsors.

"I think for me it's just to live as simple as possible, you know what I mean?" he mused.

"You've never had this (wealth) so why do you need to do this extra now? So just live life how you grew up pretty much."

Bolt said he doesn't want for much except when it comes to partying - his favourite way to unwind.

"Partying relaxes me ... track and field is intense."



MORE ASIAN ATHLETES STEPPING UP

Coaching (or politics) is not what Usain Bolt wants to do next but he'll still be involved somehow in the sport that propelled him to superstardom.

"Even now in training the young athletes if I see them doing something wrong technically or even just physically, I'll try to show them and let them know so they can catch on," he says.

"But I don't know if I can be a coach full time, it's not an easy job at all."

Sprinters in Jamaica have potential, he adds, but is a question of how much drive they have to be as great, if not greater than he is.

Asked about sporting development in Asia, Bolt says he has seen more and more athletes from this region stepping up.

"Back in the days, you didn't really have Asian athletes but I've seen throughout the years, Asian athletes getting better," he says.

"But one thing I've always said: a lot of athletes can't handle pressure.



"I've seen a few athletes that have come and have gone and I've known that it's the pressure that countries and federations place on them to do great that's really caused them to fall by the wayside."



Bolt's advice? Do everything you can to motivate athletes and help them get better.



"Don't pressure him that he has to do this, he has to do that, because that athlete might not be capable of dealing with that pressure and you're gonna lose an athlete who could've done great things."



As for Bolt, he says he thrives on pressure now.



He will be running his last competitive race at the IAAF World Championships in London in August. More than half a million tickets have already been sold.