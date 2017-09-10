Uth sinks Bayern, Dortmund fail to get past 10-man Freiburg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

FREIBURG, Germany, Sep 9: - Hoffenheim striker Mark Uth scored twice to hand champions Bayern Munich their first league defeat of the season on Saturday while Borussia Dortmund dropped their first points against gallant 10-man Freiburg.

Both games involved controversy as Bayern protested angrily about Uth's first goal in Hoffenheim's 2-0 win, claiming that two balls were on the pitch at the time, while Freiburg had Yoric Revet dismissed after 29 minutes of their 0-0 draw when the referee changed his mind on the advice of the video assistant.

Hoffenheim took the lead against the champions in the 27th minute when Andre Kramaric caught Bayern unawares with a quick throw-in to Uth who scored from the edge of the area.

Bayern protested that a second ball, which their defender Mats Hummels had hoofed upfield after it went out of play for the throw-in, was on the pitch at the time, albeit down the other end.

Uth struck again early in the second half, firing a left-foot shot past Manuel Neuer from Steven Zuber's pass to complete an unhappy evening for the Bavarians. Dortmund looked set to chalk up their 13th successive win over Freiburg after the Black Forest team had attacking midfielder Ravet sent off 29 minutes into his debut for a tackle from behind on Marcel Schmelzer, who had to go off injured.

Referee Benjamin Cortus initially gave Ravet a yellow card but changed it to a red after consulting video assistant referee Guenter Perl, infuriating the Schwarzwald stadium crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But despite spending most of the remaining hour camped in the Freiburg half, Peter Bosz’s side were unable to find a way past the well-drilled hosts who themselves remained winless after three games. Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the ball in the net in the second half but the referee had already blown for a free kick for the visitors.

Until the red card, Freiburg had looked slightly more dangerous and striker Tim Kleindienst missed the best chance of the game when he was put clean through but shot straight at Roman Buerki.

“A draw was too little, considering the quality in our team,” said Bosz.

Dortmund, who have still not conceded a goal this season, and Hoffenheim have seven points from three games, alongside Hanover 96, who drew 1-1 away to VfL Wolfsburg, while RB Leipzig, Bayern and Hamburg SV have six.

Daniel Didavi gave Wolfsburg the lead early in the second half but Martin Harnik levelled for Hanover.

Alfred Finnbogason scored a hat-trick, including a penalty, to give Augsburg a 3-0 win over Cologne who slumped to their third straight defeat.

He became the third Icelandic player to score a Bundesliga hat-trick after Atli Edvaldsson and Eyjolfur Sverrisson.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's goal gave Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach although the former Ghana international went off injured early in the second half.

Mainz 05 beat Leverkusen 3-1 to pick up their first win of the season - their first under new coach Sandro Schwarz.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Neville Dalton and Clare Fallon)