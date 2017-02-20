Valencia ease relegation fears with win over Athletic

BARCELONA: Italy international Simone Zaza scored his first goal for Valencia as the La Liga strugglers picked up their first win in four games to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and move seven points clear of the relegation zone on Sunday.

Former Manchester United winger Nani poked home the opening goal in the 13th minute while Zaza, who struggled at another Premier League club West Ham United, sealed the win with a scrappy finish in first-half injury time.

Ernesto Valverde became Athletic's longest serving coach by taking charge of his 290th game in all competitions but his squad rotations after Thursday's 3-2 win over Apoel Nicosia in the Europa League backfired.

A disappointing display from the visitors was soured further when talisman Aritz Aduriz came off injured within three minutes of being brought on as a second-half substitute.

It left Bilbao having to play with 10 men for more than half an hour as Valverde had already made his three changes.

Valencia are 15th in the standings on 23 points, seven above Sporting Gijon who occupy the final place in the relegation zone.

Later on Sunday, champions Barcelona host Leganes looking to reclaim second spot from Sevilla and to lift their confidence after Tuesday's harrowing 4-0 defeat to Paris St Germain which left them on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.

Earlier, Villarreal won only their second league game of 2017 by winning 1-0 at Real Sociedad.

