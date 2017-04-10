Valencia make Zaza move permanent

REUTERS: Simone Zaza has joined Valencia on a permanent basis from Juventus, the La Liga club announced on Monday, a day after the Italian striker scored twice in a 3-1 win at Granada to take his tally to four goals since signing on loan in January.

"Simone Zaza will become a Valencia player as of July 1, with a contract until June 2021, according to the terms of the agreement signed with Juventus," said a statement by Valencia.

Zaza moved in January to Valencia from Juventus on loan until the end of the season after a disastrous six-month loan spell at West Ham United. Spanish media have reported the terms of the loan included a clause obliging Valencia to make the move permanent at a cost of 16 million euros (US$16.9 million) if Zaza made 10 league appearances.

Zaza made his 10th league start against Granada on Sunday, scoring twice in the space of two minutes to put Valencia 2-0 up after 21 minutes in an eventual 3-1 win.

The Italy striker, 25, hit his first goal for Valencia in a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in February and then scored in the 2-1 win over La Liga leaders Real Madrid in his next game.

