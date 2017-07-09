Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas converted pole position into his second win since joining Mercedes in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Finn held off the Ferrari of championship leader Sebastian Vettel with Daniel Ricciardo in a Red Bull fending off Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton for third.

Vettel now leads the drivers standings on 171 points from Hamilton on 151 and Bottas placed third on 136.