Van Gaal in talks over Dutch FA role

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) have started talks with Louis van Gaal as they begin their search for a new coach but want the veteran trainer to take on a senior role in the organisation rather than at the helm of their national team.

The 65-year-old Van Gaal, who led the Dutch to third place at the 2014 World Cup, was being earmarked for a major role in the KNVB, its chairman Michael van Praag told Dutch media as the body continues the process of overhauling its infrastructure.

Van Gaal, whose last job was at Manchester United, would also help with the selection of a new coach after Danny Blind was fired on Sunday.

The Dutch have slumped to an all-time low of 32nd in the FIFA rankings and are in crisis after losing to Bulgaria last Saturday, slipping to fourth place in their World Cup qualifying group, six points off leaders France at the halfway stage.

Blind was fired less than 24 hours after the loss in Sofia and the process of appointing a replacement formally began on Wednesday, added KNVB commercial director Jean-Paul Decossaux.

