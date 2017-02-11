Vandeweghe leads USA against Germany in Fed Cup

Los Angeles - Shock Australian Open semi-finalist Coco Vandeweghe will lead the 17-time champion United States against Germany in a Fed Cup quarter-final showdown starting Saturday in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Vandeweghe, ranked 20th, will face 57th-rated Julia Goerges in the second singles match Saturday after American Alison Riske, ranked 40th, faces 51st-ranked Andrea Petkovic in the tie opener.

Sunday features the reverse singles matches followed by world doubles number one Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Vandeweghe facing Germany's Laura Sigemund and Carina Witthoeft in what could be a decisive doubles matchup.

Rain is in the Maui forecast but organizers are optimistic about completing the tie, the first for new US Fed Cup captain Kathy Rinaldi.

"It's very relaxing here. We're all working hard. We're enjoying ourselves," she said. "Obviously we have tough opponents in Germany. They have a strong team."

The winner will face either Spain or the Czech Republic in the semi-finals on April 22-23 for a chance to compete for the 2017 Fed Cup title, while the loser competes in April's World Group playoffs to keep a spot in the trophy hunt for 2018.