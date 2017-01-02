Varndell equals try-scoring record

LONDON: Former England winger Tom Varndell equalled Mark Cueto's English Premiership career try-scoring record when he dotted down his 90th score during Bristol's victory at Sale on Sunday.

Despite Bristol struggling at the foot of the table Varndell has been in great form in recent weeks, scoring a hat-trick in their vital win over fellow-struggles Worcester.

That had been the promoted club's only league victory of the season until Sunday's 24-23 triumph at Sale.

Varndell joined Bristol, then in the Championship, at the start of last season after six years at Wasps and five at Leicester and won four England caps, scoring three tries, between 2006 and 2008.

Cueto, who retired in 2015, scored all 90 of his tries for Sale.

It was a depressing start to the New Year for Manu Tuilagi as he went off injured after 10 minutes of Leicester's game against Saracens.

The centre had been included in England's training squad on Saturday and was hoping to force his way back into contention for the Six Nations after persistent groin and hamstring injuries have kept him on the sidelines for most of the last two years.

