Venus reaches first semi at Melbourne Park in 14 years

MELBOURNE: Venus Williams continued her astonishing late-career revival by felling Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6(3) on Tuesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final in 14 years.

The quarter-final will hardly be remembered as a classic, with both Williams and the 24th-ranked Russian surrendering serve with alarming regularity despite perfect conditions for tennis at Rod Laver Arena.

In the end it was 36-year-old Williams's experience that proved decisive when the pressure rose, and Pavlyuchenkova crumbled with a double-fault on match point to boost the American's hopes of a maiden title at Melbourne Park.

The 13th seed will next play the winner of Coco Vandeweghe and Garbine Muguruza for a place in the final, with the mouthwatering prospect of battling younger sister Serena for the title if the world number two can get there as well.

