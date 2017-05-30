Verdasco stuns Zverev after rain interruption

Sport

Verdasco stuns Zverev after rain interruption

Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco caused a major upset at the French Open on Tuesday, eliminating in-form Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 in the first round after their game had been interrupted at one set all on Monday.

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - 29/5/17 Spain's Fernando Verdasco in action during his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS: Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco caused a major upset at the French Open on Tuesday, eliminating in-form Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 in the first round after their game had been interrupted at one set all on Monday.

The 33-year-old clay court specialist outmuscled the German when play resumed on Tuesday, with Zverev having lost his momentum from a day earlier when he had grabbed the second set and looked in complete control.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)

Source: Reuters