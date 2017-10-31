Verona's Pazzini converts penalty with first touch, Inter go on to win

Verona substitute Giampaolo Pazzini came on and converted a penalty with his first touch of the ball but that was not enough to prevent his side being beaten 2-1 at home by Inter Milan in Serie A on Monday.

MILAN: Verona substitute Giampaolo Pazzini came on and converted a penalty with his first touch of the ball but that was not enough to prevent his side being beaten 2-1 at home by Inter Milan in Serie A on Monday.

Ivan Perisic rifled in Inter's winner as they moved back into second place but it was Verona's penalty, which took around four minutes to award with the help of the video assistant referee (VAR), which was the talking point of the game.

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic collided with Verona forward Alessio Cerci as they went for the ball in the penalty area and referee Claudio Gavillucci initially waved play on.

However, when play stopped around 30 seconds later, the referee signalled that he was consulting the VAR.

After a two-minute wait, the referee went to the touchline to look a the monitor himself, returned to the pitch and awarded the penalty, amid angry Inter protests.

Former Italy forward Pazzini, who had been waiting to come on, entered the pitch, went straight to the penalty spot and sent Handanovic the wrong way to equalise in the 59th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Inter, who had taken the lead through Borja Valero in the 36th minute, regained the lead eight minutes later when a Verona clearance landed at the feet of Perisic who blasted an unstoppable shot into the net.

Valero's goal, a volley at the far post from Antonio Candreva's cross, was the Spaniard's first for Inter.

Unbeaten Inter have 29 points from 11 games, two behind leaders Napoli, while Juventus and Lazio have 28. Promoted Verona stayed one off the bottom with six points after their seventh defeat of the season.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)