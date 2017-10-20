Verstappen staying with Red Bull for three more years

Dutch driver Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension keeping him at Red Bull through the 2020 season, the Formula One team said on Friday.

The 20-year-old is a hot property in the sport after becoming the youngest ever race winner, in Spain last year at the age of 18. He also won in Malaysia earlier this month, a day after his birthday.

