Veteran Thai Prayad wins Singapore Open golf

SINGAPORE: Veteran Thai golfer Prayad Marksaeng won the Singapore Open by a single stroke on Sunday (Jan 22) after shooting a final round of four-under-par 67 to finish at nine-under 275.

The 51-year-old Prayad finished a shot clear of four players who tied for second at eight-under, Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines, Jbe Kruger of South Africa and the defending champion, South Korea’s Song Young-Han.

The tournament favourite, Australia’s Adam Scott, led by a stroke after the third round but blew his chances of a fourth title at the Sentosa Golf Club when he hit two balls into the water.