Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Vettel wins Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday to dash Mercedes' hopes of extending their dominance into a fourth successive season of Formula One.

  • Posted 26 Mar 2017 14:40
Formula One - F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne, Australia - 25/03/2017 Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany speaks at the post-qualifying press conference. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE: Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel won the Australian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday to dash Mercedes' hopes of extending their dominance into a fourth successive season of Formula One.

German Vettel cruised to his 43rd race victory with a 9.9 second gap to Mercedes' runner-up Lewis Hamilton, with the Briton's new team mate, Valtteri Bottas, finishing third.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

- Reuters