Vijay approaches ton, India 206-2 at tea

REUTERS: Opener Murali Vijay closed in on his ninth test century as he and Cheteshwar Pujara laid the foundation for India's big first innings total on the opening day of the one-off test against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Vijay was batting on 98 at tea with skipper Virat Kohli on 17 at the other end as India reached 206 for two after opting to bat at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pujara added 178 for the second wicket with Vijay before being dismissed for 83 in what was Bangladesh's lone success in the second session which yielded 120 runs.

Playing their first test on Indian soil, Bangladesh got an early breakthrough when the sprightly Taskin Ahmed dismissed Lokesh Rahul with the fourth delivery of the match.

While many others in his place would probably have left the fuller delivery well outside the off-stump, Rahul went for an expansive cover drive without moving his feet, dragging the ball onto his wickets via a backfoot deflection.

Rahul, who smashed 199 in his previous test knock against England in December, made two.

Vijay and Pujara shrugged off occasional discomforts to help India overcome the loss with their fifth century stand of the current home season.

They patiently saw through the new ball threats from Taskin and Kamrul Islam Rabbi, the latter occasionally troubling them with the odd short ball, as the partnership bloomed.

Off-spinner Mehedi Hasan induced a couple of edges but could not break the association despite occasional comic running between the wickets.

On one such occasion, both the batsmen found themselves at the same end but bowler Mehedi could not collect a throw and dislodge the bails which could have sent Vijay, then on 35, back to the pavilion.

Vijay made Bangladesh pay for the lapse, bringing up his fifty in 82 balls and going on to hit Shakib Al Hasan straight back for the only six of his knock which also contained 11 boundaries.

Pujara was looking good for his 11th test century when he edged Mehedi and Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim took the catch after the ball had hit the batsman's pad and popped up.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)