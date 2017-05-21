Vinales wins in France after Rossi crashes

REUTERS: Spaniard Maverick Vinales won the French Grand Prix and took the lead in the MotoGP championship on Sunday after Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi blew his chance of victory with a last lap crash at Le Mans.

French rider Johann Zarco, a rookie in the top category this season, took his first MotoGP podium in front of his home crowd with second place on the non-works Tech3 Yamaha after leading early on.

Spaniard Dani Pedrosa, whose triple world champion team mate Marc Marquez crashed on lap 18, inherited third place for Honda after Rossi slid out as he battled Vinales for the lead he had lost moments earlier.

After five rounds of the championship, Vinales has 85 points with Pedrosa moving up to second on 68. Italian Rossi has 62 and Marquez 58.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

Advertisement