Vokes double earns Burnley draw with West Brom

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Burnley edged a point closer to Premier League survival as Sam Vokes scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

REUTERS: Burnley edged a point closer to Premier League survival as Sam Vokes scored a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Vokes had given Burnley the lead in the 56th minute but West Brom hit back with goals by Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson.

With five minutes remaining Vokes looped a header over Ben Foster who found himself out of position.

Burnley need one point from two games to be mathematically assured of a second successive top-flight season.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement