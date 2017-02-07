Vonn slides out of world's Super G on first day

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: Lindsey Vonn's first run-out at the World Championships lasted just a few seconds on Tuesday when the American slid out of the Super-G in St Moritz.

Starting 11th, Vonn was as good as her word, having said at the weekend she was going to go all out - win or bust. Despite a perfect start it was the latter as she slid out mid-course, avoiding a crash that could hurt her chances for the upcoming races.

Vonn picked herself up and skied to the finish zone where the 32-year-old was cheered loudly.

The four-times overall World Cup champion and 2010 Olympic downhill gold medallist says her best chance for a victory is in Sunday's downhill.

The American has 77 World Cup wins under her belt, nine victories off the record held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mitch Phillips)