Vunipola returns to England squad for Scotland clash

Number eight Billy Vunipola has returned to Eddie Jones's England squad for Saturday's Six Nations clash against Scotland after recovering from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old made his first appearance since November on Sunday, playing for 71 minutes in Saracens' 35-27 win at Newcastle in the Premiership.

"I talked to Eddie this week and I said to him that, if I came through the game and I feel okay, we can talk but I'd love to be back in the mix," Vunipola told reporters.

"I don't want to disrespect anyone by saying I'm going to walk straight in. If he wants me to play, I'm more than happy to but I'm still waiting for his call."

Lock Courtney Lawes believes England's Six Nations rivals are raising their games against the defending champions who continue their grand slam defence against Scotland at Twickenham where they could notch up a record-equalling 18th consecutive test win.

"We've got a massive target on our backs and teams are stepping up because they really want to beat us. We prepare for that and have got to deal with it," the 28-year-old said.

"Scotland are very confident. They beat Wales and lost to France before that, but they still feel they're on a roll.

"We know what we're up against and we're going to train how's best for us to beat that," Lawes added.

England complete their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin on March 18.

