Waikato Chiefs team to play the British and Irish Lions

AUCKLAND: Waikato Chiefs coach Dave Rennie has named the following team to face the British and Irish Lions in the sixth match of their New Zealand tour in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Chiefs: 15-Shaun Stevenson, 14-Toni Pulu, 13-Tim Nanai-Williams, 12-Johnny Faauli, 11-Solomon Alaimalo, 10-Stephen Donald (captain), 9-Finlay Christie, 8-Tom Sanders, 7-Lachlan Boshier, 6-Mitchell Brown, 5-Michael Allardice, 4-Dominic Bird, 3-Nepo Laulala, 2-Liam Polwart, 1-Siegfried Fisi'ihoi.

Replacements: 16-Hika Elliott, 17-Aidan Ross, 18-Atu Moli, 19-Liam Messam, 20-Mitchell Karpik, 21-Jonathan Taumateine, 22-Luteru Laulala, 23-Chase Tiatia

