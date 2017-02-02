Wales coach Howley opts for experience against Italy

LONDON: Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.

Howley, taking charge while regular coach Warren Gatland is on a British and Irish Lions sabbatical, was forced into two changes due to injuries.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau failed to recover from a knee injury and is replaced by Ross Moriarty alongside Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric in a still-impressive back row.

Jake Ball starts in place of the injured Luke Charteris in the second row alongside Alun Wyn Jones, who has taken over the captaincy from Warburton.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar will be partnered by Rhys Webb at halfback with Leigh Halfpenny, who missed last season's tournament through injury, starting at full-back. Scott Williams got the nod at centre as Jamie Roberts is among the replacements.

"I'm delighted to name an experienced team for the game against Italy and to welcome back five players who missed out on the opportunity against South Africa in the autumn," Howley said.

"We want to get off to a good start and we feel experience will be vital in that."

Wales team to face Italy:

Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon); George North (Northampton), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets); Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Rob Evans (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Cory Hill (Newport Gwent Dragons), James King (Ospreys), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins).

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by John Stonestreet)