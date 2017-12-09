Wales flanker Warburton ruled out of Six Nations
Wales flanker Sam Warburton will miss next year's Six Nations championship after undergoing knee surgery, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Friday.
The 29-year-old British and Irish Lions captain, currently ruled out with a neck injury, is expected to be on the sidelines for four-six months.
"In close consultation with the WRU and Cardiff Blues we decided it would be proactive to have surgery now on a knee injury and I'm looking forward to returning to action fully fit," Warburton said in a statement.
He has not played since the third Lions test in Auckland in July.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)