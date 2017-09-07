Wales flyhalf Biggar to join Northampton in 2018

Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar will join Premiership side Northampton Saints from Welsh club Ospreys in 2018, the English team said on Wednesday.

Biggar, who has 56 caps for Wales, has made 203 appearances for Ospreys since joining the Pro14 side in 2007 and was part of the British and Lions squad for their tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, who will join Northampton from next season, is currently under a national dual contract with the Ospreys and Welsh Rugby Union, who made a joint statement saying Biggar had rejected a new deal.

The terms of his deal with Northampton were undisclosed.

"I am hugely privileged to sign for a club with the history and tradition of Saints," Biggar told the club's website. (www.northamptonsaints.co.uk)

"It is extremely exciting to start a new chapter of my career with a club that shares my ambition to win trophies, which is where this club belongs."

Biggar won the 2013 Six Nations title with Wales and is the youngest player to make over 200 appearances for the Ospreys.

