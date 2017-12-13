Wales forward Faletau set to miss Six Nations

REUTERS: Wales and Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau could miss next year's Six Nations championships after being ruled out for 12-to-16 weeks due to a knee injury, the forward's Premiership side said on Tuesday.

Faletau, who has 70 caps for his country, sustained the injury during Bath's 24-20 defeat at Toulon in the European Champions Cup last Saturday and the team said that the 27-year-old had a torn ligament in his left knee.

"We're really disappointed for Taulupe - he's been in great form this season, so it' s really unfortunate news," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said.

"However, he's in great hands with the medical team and we look forward to having him back on the pitch soon."

Wales will definitely be without flanker Sam Warburton for the Six Nations, being held from Feb. 3 to Mar. 17, after the British and Irish Lions captain underwent knee surgery last week.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

