Wales hold on for narrow 24-22 victory over Boks

CARDIFF: A second half penalty from Leigh Halfpenny allowed Wales to hold off South Africa and emerge narrow 24-22 victors in their test at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wales had been 21-3 ahead just past the half-hour mark but South Africa fought back to be 22-21 up. However, the home side won the crucial penalty to regain the lead, which they held onto with some tenacious defending in the last 13 minutes.

New Zealand-born centre Hadleigh Parkes, who only became eligible to play for the Welsh on Friday, scored twice on his test debut with his centre partner Scott Williams also crossing the line.

South Africa's forward dominance produced tries for Warrick Gelant, Handre Pollard and Jesse Kriel but handling errors cost them in their final game of a month-long European tour.

