Wales international Lawrence leaves Leicester for Derby

REUTERS: Welsh winger Tom Lawrence has moved to Championship side Derby County from Leicester City for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old, who joined Leicester from Manchester United in 2014, made four appearances for Leicester and spent time on loan at Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town. He has six caps for Wales.

No fee was disclosed but local media reported that Derby paid an initial 5 million pounds for Lawrence, who scored 11 goals for Ipswich last season. The total value of the deal could rise to 7 million pounds, the reports said.

Leicester, who lost their Premier League opener 4-3 to Arsenal, host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

