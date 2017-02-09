Wales sweat on fitness of Biggar and North

LONDON: Wales are sweating on the fitness of fly-half Dan Biggar and winger George North for Saturday's Six Nations home clash against England in Cardiff.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau is available for selection after recovering from a knee injury.

Biggar went off at halftime with a rib injury during Wales' victory over Italy last weekend, while North suffered a thigh injury but stayed on the pitch. Biggar's replacement, Ospreys team-mate Sam Davies, played a part in two of Wales' second-half tries, and could potentially replace him again.

"We are giving Dan Biggar and George North as long as possible to make the game," defence coach Shaun Edwards said.

"They're two vital players for us. It's no pulled muscles or anything, just bruising, so it's whether they can handle the pain. There's really bad bruising on George's leg and the flight home (from Italy) didn't help.

"We are worried about both of them."

Wales will announce their team on Thursday. The squad's other wingers include Alex Cuthbert, Steffan Evans and Ashton Hewitt.

England travel to Wales on a run of 15 successive victories and are unbeaten since Eddie Jones took charge.

"It will be a massive, massive game, a huge occasion for everyone involved in rugby and in Wales," flanker Sam Warburton said on Tuesday. "It's going to take a huge game out of us to get a win out of that match."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)