Wales trample Italy 33-7 in Six Nations opener

ROME: Wales overcame a poor start to eventually trample Italy 33-7 in their opening Six Nations encounter in Rome on Sunday, a game that will leave the visitors plenty to ponder ahead of a clash with champions England next weekend.

The Welsh appeared to take Italy, the tournament’s perennial wooden-spooners, too lightly at first, passing up kicking opportunities in search of an elusive five points and then finding themselves down 7-0 after a try from Italian scrumhalf Edoardo Gori.

That jolted the visitors, who have not lost to Italy in a decade, and goalkicker Leigh Halfpenny was soon punishing Italy's numerous mistakes with pin-point accuracy, kicking four penalties to take back the lead and calm nerves.

Wales finally crossed the line when Jonathan Davies touched down with 20 minutes left and the floodgates opened. Tries followed from winger Liam Williams and finally a rampaging George North in the final five minutes.

