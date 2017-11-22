Wallabies hooker Moore to retire after Scotland test

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Stephen Moore will retire from all forms of the game after he wins his 129th cap against Scotland at Murrayfield this weekend, Rugby Australia said on Wednesday.

Hooker Moore, 34, announced earlier this year that he would retire from international rugby but said he would continue for one more season with the Queensland Reds Super Rugby team.

"I'd started planning for life after rugby since announcing my retirement from the international game and the opportunity that I was exploring materialised probably six months earlier than I had expected," Moore said.

"So I have made the decision to finish my rugby career now and take up a new opportunity. This also allows Brad (Thorn) and the Reds coaches to move forward with their planning for 2018 and beyond."

Moore made his test debut against Samoa in 2005 and played at three World Cups, including captaining the Wallabies to the final at the last tournament in England two years ago.

In Super Rugby, he started his career with his hometown Reds and spent several seasons as a stalwart of the ACT Brumbies before returning to Brisbane for last season.

His 128 test caps already make him the second most-capped Wallaby behind George Gregan (139), while only All Blacks prop Wyatt Crockett has played more Super Rugby games than Moore's 177.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ken Ferris)