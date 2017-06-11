Warburton returns to Lions lineup for Highlanders match

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has been named in a much-changed side to face the Otago Highlanders in the fourth match of the tour in Dunedin on Tuesday, the Welsh back rower returning to action after missing the last two contests.

Warburton was involved in the unconvincing, tour-opening win over a Provincial Barbarians side but was not selected for the subsequent loss to the Auckland Blues or Saturday's morale-boosting 12-3 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders.

Lions coach Warren Gatland named a completely new starting 15 on Sunday and the New Zealander can expect another bruising test of his side's credentials with the three-match series against the All Blacks looming on the horizon.

The Highlanders may only be ranked fourth of the five New Zealand franchises in this year's tournament but the 2015 Super Rugby champions have won 10 of their 14 matches and are assured of at least a playoff berth.

Squad: 15-Jared Payne, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Rory Best, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly.

(Writing by John O'Brien; Editing by Ian Ransom)