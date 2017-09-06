Warner falls after ton, Australia take lead in Chittagong

REUTERS: David Warner struck his second successive hundred of the series as Australia eclipsed Bangladesh's first innings total of 305 in the second and final test on Wednesday.

After heavy rain washed out more than a session of the third day's play, Australia lost both their overnight batsmen to reach 321-5 at tea at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Glenn Maxwell was lucky to be batting on 25 at the break after Mehidy Hasan spilled him at gully when the batsman was on 10.

Hilton Cartwright fell for 18 on the stroke of tea with Australia pressing for a series-levelling victory following their defeat inside four days in Dhaka.

Resuming Australia's innings on 225-2, Warner and Peter Handscomb batted with the assuredness that has been the hallmark of their 152-run partnership.

Handscomb perished in his eagerness to help Warner reach the 100-mark when he sprinted for a single, was sent back after a few strides and made a desperate drive but could not beat Shakib Al Hasan's direct throw from square leg.

Handscomb's patient 82 included six boundaries.

Warner brought up his 20th test century with his fifth boundary, driving a Nasir Hossain full toss through cover.

The southpaw took off his cap, kissed it and leapt in the air pumping his fist.

Bangladesh took the new ball as soon as it was available and Mustafizur Rahman nearly tasted success when he induced a lazy drive from Maxwell but Mehidy spilled the sitter.

The paceman celebrated his birthday by dismissing Warner for 123 with a short-pitched ball. Cramped for room, Warner tried to clear the leg slip where Imrul Kayes fumbled with the ball before finally holding onto it.

Known more for his swashbuckling batting, Warner hit only seven boundaries in his carefully constructed knock spread over six hours.

Mehidy also dropped Cartwright, then on six, off his own bowling, the straight drive bursting through the spinner's hands and hitting him in the rib cage.

The batsman added 12 more runs before edging Mehidy to Soumya Sarkar in the slip.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delgi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)