Wasps sign centre Juan de Jongh from Stormers

REUTERS: South African international centre Juan de Jongh will join Wasps from Super Rugby side Stormers after the current season ends in August, the Premiership runners-up announced on Tuesday.

De Jongh, who has 19 caps for the Springboks, has made 93 appearances for the Stormers since joining in 2009, scoring 15 tries. He was also part of the South Africa sevens team that won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I can't wait to play for such an amazing club as Wasps in the Premiership and am relishing the ultimate challenge that lies ahead," the 29-year-old told the club website. (www.wasps.co.uk)

"Hopefully I can add some experience and energy to an already well-established and talented side and hopefully we can start pushing towards European and Premiership success.

"I am 100 percent focused on what I want to achieve on the field next season and can't wait to get started."

After sustaining a pre-season knee injury, De Jongh has recovered and is part of the South Africa 'A' team that will face the French Barbarians in June.

