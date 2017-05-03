Wasps trio on shortlist for Rugby Players' Association award

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Three Wasps' player have been short-listed for the Player's Player of the Year award in a nod to the team's stellar form this season that has propelled them to the top of the Aviva Premiership.

Wingers Elliot Daly and Christian Wade and fly-half Jimmy Gopperth made the five-player short-list for the award next Wednesday. The other two are Northampton Saints forward Louis Picamoles and Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell.

Daly, 24, recently named in the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of New Zealand, has featured in 13 English Premiership matches, scoring four tries in Wasps' charge to the play-offs.

"I'm hugely humbled to be nominated for an award which recognises the outstanding talent we have in English rugby," Daly said in a statement.

"The quality of players in the Premiership is extremely high so to be chosen alongside so many outstanding players is a surreal feeling."

Gopperth leads the Premiership points tally with 256, while 2013 Player of the Year winner Wade has scored a tournament-high 16 tries in 20 matches for Dai Young's side.

England playmaker Farrell has played a key part in Saracens' push for domestic silverware this campaign. He is also nominated for the England Player of the Year award.

With a competition high of 40 offloads, France international Picamoles has made a big impact in his first season with the Saints.

The award winner will be announced on May 10 in London.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)