Water polo: Singapore women off to winning start at SEA Games

Casting aside the disappointment of 2015, Team Singapore took their first step towards regaining gold in women's water polo at the 2017 SEA Games with an opening victory against Indonesia.

KUALA LUMPUR: Their quest in Malaysia is clear - to avenge their loss at the 2015 SEA Games, where they missed out on gold.

Singapore's women’s water polo team, though, nearly stumbled as they conceded five goals in the final quarter of their 2017 SEA Games opener.

Despite the hiccup, Singapore eventually beat Indonesia 7-6 at the newly built National Aquatic Centre at Bukit Jalil on Tuesday (Aug 15).

Singapore’s scoring spree in the narrow, yet high-scoring win began only in the second period, with a goal each from Ng Yi Wen and Angeline Teo.

The 2011 gold medallists later dominated with three more goals in the third period, but saw their gap close rapidly in the last period.

Further goals by Ng and Teo in the fourth quarter however, helped ensure that Singapore sealed the first win of their campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think today they started off well, and in the third quarter we scored five goals. In the last quarter, they got a bit too excited and that’s how Indonesia caught up,” said women’s coach Ng Sai Meng, who led the men’s team to their gold medal in 2015.

He added: “The girls were following the plan. I can see some of them were quite excited. That’s why, towards the end their nerves got the better of them.”

“They did have a problem closing out the game, and it was a matter of retaining focus.”

25-year-old Gina Koh, who also captained the 2015 silver medallists, said the team will now work on their weaknesses for the next game against Malaysia on Wednesday. “(The Indonesians) did a few good drives and it caught us a few times,” she said.

Team Singapore's Angeline Teo shaping up for a shot. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

“We did lack communication in the last quarter but we’ll definitely look into it for the next few matches,” she said.

REGAINING WHAT WAS LOST

Koh said the failure of the team in the previous edition still lingers in her mind. “The loss in 2015 was saddening, but we want to win back the gold medal in this SEA Games and also in the other (Games) to come.”

While the men’s team have been the undefeated champions since the inception of the SEA Games, the women’s team lost the gold medal to Thailand two years ago.

Losing their final match 5-4 against the Thais, then-hosts Singapore surrendered what was otherwise an unblemished record in the sport at ASEAN level.

Women's water polo coach Ng Sai Meng (left). (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Said current coach Ng Sai Meng: “Of course, we will try to get back the gold medal as that’s our aim. For this competition, we will pace ourselves where we can.”

“A win is always a good start. To me, I think we did good (today). We have not played together in a major competition yet since I took over and this is my first one so far.”