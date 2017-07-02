WBA sign £12 million Rodriguez from Southampton

West Bromwich Albion have signed striker Jay Rodriguez from Southampton, the Saints said on Sunday.

"#SaintsFC can confirm that @JayRodriguez9 has today completed a move to #WBA," they said.

Although no fee was mentioned, British media said the deal was worth 12 million pounds.

The 27-year-old's career has been disrupted by a series of injuries which saw him miss the whole of the 2014-15 season and struggle to break back into the Southampton first team.

He scored 32 goals in 126 appearances for Southampton, whom he joined for seven million pounds from his home-town club Burnley in 2012.

Rodriguez has one cap for England.

