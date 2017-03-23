Welsh Rugby Union steps up efforts to bring exiles back

REUTERS: The Welsh Rugby Union is increasing efforts to entice dual-qualified players back to Wales from England after taking over operational control of the Newport Gwent Dragons region, WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips has said.

The Dragons are a regional team that represent a part of southeast Wales and have affiliations with the area's multiple semi-professional and amateur clubs.

Earlier this year, Phillips said the WRU was watching 94 Welsh-qualified players playing in England.

"The proximity of the Dragons helps with our efforts in repatriating exiled players," Phillips told The Times.

"Players are more likely to come back if they know that (British and Irish Lions coach) Warren Gatland or (Wales coach) Rob Howley is taking an interest."

