Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal to 2019 with no break clause included in it, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

LONDON: Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal with Arsenal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until 2019, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Wenger's contract was due to end at the conclusion of the current season and the 67-year-old's future had been the source of speculation for months.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)