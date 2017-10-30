Werder Bremen sack manager Nouri after winless start in Bundesliga

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Werder Bremen announced on Monday that they have dismissed manager Alexander Nouri after failing to register a win in any of their opening 10 Bundesliga matches this season.

REUTERS: Werder Bremen announced on Monday that they have dismissed manager Alexander Nouri after failing to register a win in any of their opening 10 Bundesliga matches this season.

Following Sunday's 3-0 home defeat by Augsburg, Bremen are second from bottom in the standings on five points, having scored three goals and conceded 12.

"Alex took on a very difficult task last season and did a fantastic job. He has our thanks for that," Bremen chief executive Frank Baumann said in a statement.

"He has all the qualities of a successful coach, and I'm sure that he will continue his path with success elsewhere."

Nouri, who was appointed manager in October last year after a short stint on an interim basis, led the side out of the relegation zone to an eighth-placed finish last season.

The 38-year-old becomes the third Bundesliga coach to be sacked this term after Andries Jonker (Wolfsburg) and Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bremen's Under-23 coach Florian Kohfeldt will take charge of the first team for Friday's league match against 10th-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)